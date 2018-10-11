Ohio man charged in crash that killed wife of 4 months
Associated Press
HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who police say was drunk and had fentanyl in his system when the car he was driving crashed and killed his wife of four months has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.
A grand jury in Hamilton on Wednesday also indicted 38-year-old Kenneth Cyrek, of Trenton, on a vehicular manslaughter charge in the death of 26-year-old Kayla Cyrek. She was a passenger in the car that crashed Aug. 4.
Fairfield Township police say the vehicle veered off the road and struck a metal utility pole.
Police said tests indicated Kenneth Cyrek's blood-alcohol level was over the legal limit and he had fentanyl in his system. Authorities say he also was driving under a license suspension.
Butler County court records on Thursday didn't show an attorney for Cyrek.
