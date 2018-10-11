Marshals look for drug suspects

Lamont Wright also a suspect in unsolved 2007 South Side quadruple homicide

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who is a suspect but was never charged in a 2007 quadruple homicide is on the run from federal drug-trafficking charges from Puerto Rico.

U.S. Marshals are looking for Lamont Marquese “Spunk” Wright, 29, and Mack Devon “Money Mack” Boone, 30.

In a story in last week’s Vindicator as part of a series on unsolved homicides, former Youngstown Police Detective Sgt. Darryl Martin said Wright is a suspect in an unsolved Jan. 29, 2007, quadruple homicide inside a vacant home on the South Side.

The two were indicted Sept. 18 in the United States District Court of Puerto Rico along with 62 other people for their roles in a drug trafficking organization in Puerto Rico dating back to 2010. Both men face charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and controlled substances.

Boone and Wright and three other men were added to the main indictment for selling cocaine on the island in October and November of 2016.

That indictment and those of several other defendants in the case remains sealed but an indictment for the first 40 defendants in the case has been unsealed. However, in that indictment, neither Boone nor Wright are mentioned.

The case in Puerto Rico was investigated by several agencies including the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the FBI, Puerto Rico Police and the U.S. Attorneys Office.

The defendants in the case are charged with buying drugs through the mail and shipping them to several points through the mail.

Some defendants were police officers who would give information on investigations to other defendants and tell them how to avoid detection, a news release from the U.S. Attorneys Office in Puerto Rico said.

Those charged face sentences of anywhere from 10 years to life in prison, according to the news release.

Wright is described as a black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes while Boone is described as a black male, 6 foot 1 inch tall, 245 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The other three men who were named in the indictment with Boone and Wright were arrested Sept. 27 in Puerto Rico and have already been arraigned.

Both Wright and Boone are considered armed and extremely dangerous.

In the Youngstown quadruple homicide inside a vacant 548 W. Evergreen Ave. home that has since been torn down, the victims were Anthony M. Crockett, 23; Christopher D. Howard, 24; Marvin E. Boone, 19; and Danielle Parker, 22. The killings stemmed from a feud with another man who was murdered over testimony in a drug case, police said.