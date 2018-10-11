Markets Right Now: US stocks tumble for second day
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are tumbling for a second straight day, with the Dow Jones industrials falling as much as 2.5 percent and the benchmark S&P 500 suffering a similar decline.
This would mark the sixth straight day of losses for the market, which has been rattled by rising interest rates, signs of a slowdown in the global economy and the U.S.-China trade dispute.
All of those factors could threaten the impressive profits Corporate America has been reporting this year.
The Dow was down 506 points, or 2 percent, to 25,092. The S&P 500 slipped 55 points, or 2 percent, to 2,730.
All 11 sectors in the S&P 500 are lower, with banks and energy stocks the hardest hit.
The Nasdaq fell 99 points, or 1.3 percent, to 7,322.
