Markets Right Now: US stocks tumble for second day


October 11, 2018 at 3:15p.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are tumbling for a second straight day, with the Dow Jones industrials falling as much as 2.5 percent and the benchmark S&P 500 suffering a similar decline.

This would mark the sixth straight day of losses for the market, which has been rattled by rising interest rates, signs of a slowdown in the global economy and the U.S.-China trade dispute.

All of those factors could threaten the impressive profits Corporate America has been reporting this year.

The Dow was down 506 points, or 2 percent, to 25,092. The S&P 500 slipped 55 points, or 2 percent, to 2,730.

All 11 sectors in the S&P 500 are lower, with banks and energy stocks the hardest hit.

The Nasdaq fell 99 points, or 1.3 percent, to 7,322.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399900


Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$825000


New Middletown


Residential
3 bedroom, 5 bath
$779900