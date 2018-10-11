Mahoning grand jury indicts 5 for human trafficking
YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning County grand jury today issued a 104-count indictment charging five people with trafficking in persons and compelling prostitution.
The indictment says the activity involving a 17-year-old took place between Jan. 1 and June 28 of this year and also from November 2012 to Novenber 2013.
This is a breaking news story. Watch Vindy.com for updates.
