Have you seen 'Spunk' and 'Money Mack'?

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Marshals are still looking for two men wanted on a warrant for drug crimes out of the U.S. District Court in Puerto Rico.

Marshals Wednesday announced they were looking for Lamont “Spunk” Wright, 29 and Mack Devon “Money Mack” Boone, 30.

They were indicted last month along with 62 other people in a drug trafficking case in Puerto Rico.

Wright is also considered a suspect in a 2007 quadruple homicide in Youngstown but has never been charged.

Wright is described as a black male, 5’6, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes while Boone is described as a black male, 6’1, 245 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Both men are considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Anyone with information on the two men can call 1-844-4WANTED or text keyword WANTED and tip to TIP411. Tipsters can remain anonymous and a reward may be available.