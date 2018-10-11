Fire-prevention open house Saturday in Girard


October 11, 2018 at 8:05p.m.

GIRARD — There will be a fire-prevention week open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the fire station on 105 E. Liberty St. Parking is available across the street at Trinity Lutheran Church.

There will be safety handouts for adults, safety items and coloring books for children and a drawing for home smoke alarms and fire extinguishers.

