Family to celebrate life of father of 15

WARREN — The sign above the front door at Freddie D. Washington’s house on Mason Street Northwest says “Welcome.”

It’s the way Washington, 40, lived his life, says Faith Washington, 19, his oldest daughter and one of his 15 children.

“If you needed a place to stay, this house was your house,” she said this week from the front porch.

That played out in 2015 when Freddie’s sister, Teresa Washington, died. Freddie took on the extra responsibility of raising his sister’s two kids.

Knowing that the Washingtons could use some help, the nonprofit Team Sanders and Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership, which runs the Trumbull County Land Bank, collaborated to provide the family with a renovated home on Mason Street.

It’s where Washington died in his sleep Oct. 2. Washington had some medical issues, but the family is awaiting additional testing in hopes of knowing more about what caused his death, said

Melissa Schroeder, Freddie’s fiancee.

Washington’s funeral was Wednesday, but the family also will have a celebration of his life at 4 p.m. Friday in Packard Park.

