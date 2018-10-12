Family to celebrate life of father of 15
WARREN — The sign above the front door at Freddie D. Washington’s house on Mason Street Northwest says “Welcome.”
It’s the way Washington, 40, lived his life, says Faith Washington, 19, his oldest daughter and one of his 15 children.
“If you needed a place to stay, this house was your house,” she said this week from the front porch.
That played out in 2015 when Freddie’s sister, Teresa Washington, died. Freddie took on the extra responsibility of raising his sister’s two kids.
Knowing that the Washingtons could use some help, the nonprofit Team Sanders and Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership, which runs the Trumbull County Land Bank, collaborated to provide the family with a renovated home on Mason Street.
It’s where Washington died in his sleep Oct. 2. Washington had some medical issues, but the family is awaiting additional testing in hopes of knowing more about what caused his death, said
Melissa Schroeder, Freddie’s fiancee.
Washington’s funeral was Wednesday, but the family also will have a celebration of his life at 4 p.m. Friday in Packard Park.
For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- October 12, 2018 midnight
Freddie Washington of Warren, father of 15 children, will be missed, family says
- May 28, 2017 12:01 a.m.
Local families recall their young lost in war
- November 21, 2017 9:55 p.m.
Woman who admitted Trumbull Co. burglary not indicted
- January 8, 2017 midnight
Man’s slaying has effect on son
- April 2, 2018 10:02 p.m.
Architect Raymond Jaminet remembered as ‘greatest type of guy’
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.