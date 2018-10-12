Ex-assistant prosecutor wants new look at whistleblower status
YOUNGSTOWN — Martin Desmond, a former Mahoning County assistant prosecutor, wants his whistleblower status request heard by an appeals court.
Desmond, who claims his April 2017 termination was for attempting to expose misconduct in the prosecutor’s office, was denied whistleblower protections from the State Personnel Board of Review.
Visiting Judge H.F. Inderlied Jr. on Oct. 1 threw out Desmond’s appeal of that decision in the county Common Pleas Court.
Desmond’s attorneys Subodh Chandra and Sandhya Gupta of Cleveland filed an appeal to the 7th District Court of Appeals today, which requested an oral argument and suggests attorneys are open to mediation hearings, according to county court filings.
