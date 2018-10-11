Dollar store clerk pistol whipped during robbery
YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a clerk at a McGuffey Road Dollar General store was pistol whipped during a robbery Wednesday.
Police were called to the store about 9 p.m. where reports said the clerk told officers three men dressed in black came inside demanding money. One of the men had a gun, reports said.
The man with the gun hit the clerk in the head and the three jumped over the counter, taking the drawer from the cash register and several packs of cigars.
Police found three packs of cigars in the parking lot, reports said.
Reports said another employee of the store told police a second robber also had a gun.
The clerk was treated by paramedics or a cut in the center of her head.
