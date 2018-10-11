DNA confirms a great white shark bit California boy
Associated Press
SAN DIEGO (AP) — DNA testing reveals the shark that attacked a 13-year-old boy last month off a Southern California shore was a great white.
The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Wednesday that scientists gathered DNA by swabbing the wet suit Keane Webre-Hayes wore when he was bitten while diving near Encinitas.
The bite tore his back, shoulder, torso, face and ear. The teen was released from a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
Witnesses estimated the shark was about 11 feet (3 meters) long.
Chris Lowe, director of Long Beach State University's Shark Lab, said in a statement that swimmers should be aware that more large sharks move along the coast during the fall season.
