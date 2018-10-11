Country women applaud CMT for all-female awards show
By KRISTIN M. HALL, Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country icon Loretta Lynn doesn't mince words when it comes to CMT's decision to honor all female artists, including herself, at its annual Artists of the Year show.
The coal miner's daughter said in a statement that it was "about dadgum time that we recognize women."
She'll be honored as an artist of a lifetime during the live television special on Oct. 17 in Nashville, Tennessee, by her friend and actress Sissy Spacek, who won an Oscar for portraying her in the hit biopic.
CMT will also be honoring Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town, Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum, Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini.
