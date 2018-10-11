BREAKING: Mahoning grand jury indicts 5 for human trafficking

Country women applaud CMT for all-female awards show


October 11, 2018 at 11:45a.m.

By KRISTIN M. HALL, Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country icon Loretta Lynn doesn't mince words when it comes to CMT's decision to honor all female artists, including herself, at its annual Artists of the Year show.

The coal miner's daughter said in a statement that it was "about dadgum time that we recognize women."

She'll be honored as an artist of a lifetime during the live television special on Oct. 17 in Nashville, Tennessee, by her friend and actress Sissy Spacek, who won an Oscar for portraying her in the hit biopic.

CMT will also be honoring Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town, Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum, Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$380000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399900


New Middletown


Residential
3 bedroom, 5 bath
$779900