BUSINESSSFlbdigest

Lamppost Farm, Cityscape receive Home Savings checks

YOUNGSTOWN

Home Savings will present a $12,000 check to Youngstown Cityscape today.

The funds will be used to assist with costs associated with general operating and installation of 60,000 lights and planting of 55 evergreen trees downtown.

Frank Hierro, Home Savings Mahoning Valley regional president, and representatives of Youngstown Cityscape will attend the check presentation at 9 a.m. at Cityscape’s office.

Home Savings also presented a check Wednesday to Lamppost Farm in Columbiana. The $3,400 donation will sponsor Store Happenings, a free educational experience for customers that takes place each Saturday.

America Makes plans event at Stambaugh

YOUNGSTOWN

America Makes and the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber are gearing up for America Makes’ annual Members Meeting & Exchange event Oct. 30-31 at Stambaugh Auditorium, the chamber announced.

The event will feature updates about advancements in 3-D printing/additive manufacturing from industry leaders and shine a spotlight on the Mahoning Valley, as more than 350 attendees from across the country will participate.

A full agenda, as well as registration and pricing, is available at americamakes.us/mmx.

JCPenney, YSU to suit up students

YOUNGSTOWN

JCPenney has partnered with the career service center at Youngstown State University for a college Suit Up event designed to help students dress for success.

This private event will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the JCPenney in Eastwood Mall, where faculty, staff and alumni from YSU, along with members of the JCPenney team, will be on hand to offer insights into the latest career fashion trends, how a suit should fit, what size to buy, how to tie a tie and more.

JCPenney will offer a special 40-percent discount to all YSU students with a valid ID during this event, and students also will have a chance to receive a free mini makeover at Sephora inside JCPenney. Additionally, the JCPenney Portrait Studio will offer YSU students business headshot packages starting at $29.99.

CVS Health-Aetna merger conditional

NEW YORK

The proposed $69 billion merger between CVS Health and Aetna is getting a greenlight from the Department of Justice, with some conditions. The DOJ on Wednesday approved the deal on the condition Aetna moves ahead with its plan to sell its Medicare Part D prescription- drug plan business, resolving some anti-monopoly issues.

Aetna announced last month it’d sell the business for an undisclosed amount.

CVS announced plans to buy Hartford, Conn., Aetna late last year. The deal is expected to give the Woonsocket, R.I., drugstore chain a bigger role in health care, with the companies combining to manage care through CVS stores, clinics and prescription drugs.

