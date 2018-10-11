Boardman smartphone fix-it company appeals zoning decision on sign
BOARDMAN
Local smartphone repair company “Broke Ass Phone” appealed the denial of its application to post a sign at its business Thursday, according to court filings.
Boardman's zoning inspector denied the company’s application to post a sign with its name on Nov. 17, 2015.
The inspector cited a zoning resolution that forbidding signs that “contain statements, words or pictures of obscene, pornographic, immoral character or which contain advertising that is false.”
“Broke Ass Phone” filed the appeal in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
