Boardman mom violates probation and is jailed

YOUNGSTOWN

A Boardman who was sentenced to nine months prison in November for duct taping her son to a chair has been rearrested, after being released from prison early, on a probation violation.

Susan Malysa, 34, was booked into the Mahoning County jail Wednesday by the Adult Parole Authority. There is no word yet on what her probation violation is.

Malysa was sentenced to prison by Common Pleas Court Judge R. Scott Krichbaum but granted early release in February and placed on three years probation.

She was charged in June 2017 for duct-taping her 12-year-old son to a chair while she took another child swimming.

A relative alerted police after she went to check on him and found him in the basement with duct tape over his mouth and securing his arms and legs to the chair.