Boardman mom violates probation and is jailed
YOUNGSTOWN
A Boardman who was sentenced to nine months prison in November for duct taping her son to a chair has been rearrested, after being released from prison early, on a probation violation.
Susan Malysa, 34, was booked into the Mahoning County jail Wednesday by the Adult Parole Authority. There is no word yet on what her probation violation is.
Malysa was sentenced to prison by Common Pleas Court Judge R. Scott Krichbaum but granted early release in February and placed on three years probation.
She was charged in June 2017 for duct-taping her 12-year-old son to a chair while she took another child swimming.
A relative alerted police after she went to check on him and found him in the basement with duct tape over his mouth and securing his arms and legs to the chair.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 11, 2018 11:55 a.m.
Woman in duct-taping case rearrested on new charge
- February 15, 2018 8:58 a.m.
Judge grants release to mother who taped son to chair
- September 28, 2017 12:02 a.m.
Mom pleads guilty to duct-taping child to chair
- February 16, 2018 12:04 a.m.
Judge grants early release to mom who taped son to chair
- September 27, 2017 12:04 p.m.
Boardman woman pleads guilty in duct-taping case
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.