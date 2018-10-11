Boardman man confesses to Plaza Donuts theft
BOARDMAN — A suspect associated with a theft at Plaza Donuts on Boardman-Canfield Road on Sept. 22 turned himself in Wednesday morning, according to police reports.
Bernard Solic, 78, of Boardman, confessed to breaking into Plaza Donuts and stealing money.
Solic was arrested on a breaking and entering charge. He posted bond.
