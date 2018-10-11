BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Adam and Halley Fast, Columbiana, boy, Oct. 9.
Matthew and Katie Barca, Hubbard, girl, Oct. 9.
Siera Rice, New Middletown, boy, Oct. 9.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Jonas and Rachel Detweiler, Southington, boy, Oct. 5.
Keith and Jessica Dunbar, Southington, boy, Oct. 5.
Areyl Landingham and Kamren Miller, Warren, girl, Oct. 5.
Chantal Caya and Robert Kimple Jr., Niles, twins: boy/girl, Oct. 7.
Leandra Shick and Roosevelt Evans IV, Warren, girl, Oct. 7.
Zachary and Cori Tomlin, Niles, girl, Oct. 7.
Cassie Draper and Jered Tingler, Warren, girl, Oct. 7.
Rochelle Jenkins, Masury, twin boys, Oct. 8.
Jonathan and Sandra Noel, McDonald, girl, Oct. 8.
