Beiersdorfer, YSU distinguished professor of geology, has died
YOUNGSTOWN
Ray Beiersdorfer, a Youngstown State University distinguished professor of geology and environmental activist, has died.
Beiersdorfer had a heart attack last month and was since hospitalized in critical condition.
YSU hosted a tribute to Beiersdorfer Oct. 5 in which more than 100 people gathered to honor him.
His death was announced today on the Facebook page of his wife, Susie.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 5, 2018 9:55 p.m.
Friends gather at YSU to honor prof in critical condition
- October 6, 2018 12:10 a.m.
A YSU tribute to Ray Beiersdorfer
- October 12, 2017 10:26 a.m.
YSU speaker series continues this week
- October 30, 2017 2:27 p.m.
Skype lecture planned Wednesday with prof who developed chemical-sensing bracelets
- April 24, 2017 1:40 p.m.
Dakota pipeline protest film to be shown at YSU on Wednesday
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.