Beiersdorfer, YSU distinguished professor of geology, has died

October 11, 2018 at 12:51p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Ray Beiersdorfer, a Youngstown State University distinguished professor of geology and environmental activist, has died.

Beiersdorfer had a heart attack last month and was since hospitalized in critical condition.

YSU hosted a tribute to Beiersdorfer Oct. 5 in which more than 100 people gathered to honor him.

His death was announced today on the Facebook page of his wife, Susie.

