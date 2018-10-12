Austintown intersection to get $1.8M in upgrades

YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County commissioners signed off on about $1.8 million in ODOT improvements to the intersection of state Route 46 and Mahoning Avenue in Austintown.

Those improvements include the addition of an eastbound right-turn lane along Mahoning and a northbound-through lane along Route 46 and related curb and safety upgrades, said Brett Kovacs, spokesman for the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Mahoning Avenue west of Route 46 would also see a speed-limit reduction, but the new speed limit was unavailable at Thursday’s commissioners’ meeting. That current speed limit is 35 mph up to Wilcox Avenue, where it rises to 45 mph. Austintown Administrator Michael Dockry said that speed limit was reduced to 45 mph just within the last few months.

Kovacs said work is expected to begin next year.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com