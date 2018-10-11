2 face assault charges

YOUNGSTOWN

Two women were arrested about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after police responded to a fight between neighbors on North Evanston Avenue on the West Side.

Officers were called to an apartment building there.

As they were trying to sort things out, reports said Lateka Madison, 27, came out of an apartment and threatened someone in front of police. When officers told her to stop or she would be arrested, she ran back into her apartment.

Police ran in after her and tried to arrest her but several people tried to stop them. Reports said Lashonda Hall, 39, knocked a pair of handcuffs out of a officer’s hands and someone sprayed chemical spray in the room.

Both Hall and Madison were arrested on assault charges and taken to the Mahoning County jail.

Cause of man’s death

WARREN

The cause and manner of death for Darryl L. Dukes Sr., 48, who is believed to have been shot at the Sunoco gas station on West Market Street early Saturday, is “pending further studies.”

Kathy Meszaros, chief investigator with the Trumbull County Coroner’s Office, declined to provide any further information. The Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office conducted the autopsy.

“Pending further studies” is frequently the result when someone dies without obvious signs of injury. It usually means authorities have obtained blood and tissue samples and will await the results before deciding on a cause and manner of death.

But a Warren police news release and police report say Dukes was a gunshot victim.

The county 911 center said Dukes was brought to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds at 4:41 a.m., 26 minutes after gunfire erupted at the Sunoco gas station and numerous people fled the scene.

Returns from leave

WARREN

Trish Nuskievicz, executive director of the Trumbull County Planning Commission, returned to her job Wednesday after three months off on medical leave that she said was the result of “psychological abuse, bullying, retaliation, discrimination and general harassment brought about by the Trumbull County engineer and his associates.”

Nuskievicz submitted a letter to the planning commission the day she announced she was going on leave, saying she would be seeking treatment for health conditions caused by “a very hostile work environment.”

Smith later filed a defamation lawsuit against Nuskievicz and her wife, Heidi Nuskievicz.

The planning commission hired a law firm to investigate Nuskievicz’ allegations. The investigation is apparently ongoing.

