YPD nabs B&E suspect

YOUNGSTOWN

Police have arrested a man for breaking into a Canfield Road pizza shop over the weekend, leaving a trail of his blood behind.

Stephen Kosa, 40, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of breaking and entering, safecracking and receiving stolen property. He was arrested Tuesday by members of the Community Police Unit.

Police responded to a break-in early Sunday at the Pizza Joe’s on Canfield Road and found a missing safe and a blood trail from a suspect cutting himself on some glass.

Detective Sgt. Michael Cox said officers earlier this week responded to an unrelated call at Kosa’s home and saw blood in his car. They asked for permission to search it, and after it was granted police found the safe from the pizza shop in the car.