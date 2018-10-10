BREAKING: Allen found not guilty in 2017 shooting death

YPD nabs B&E suspect


October 10, 2018 at 1:39p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Police have arrested a man for breaking into a Canfield Road pizza shop over the weekend, leaving a trail of his blood behind.

Stephen Kosa, 40, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of breaking and entering, safecracking and receiving stolen property. He was arrested Tuesday by members of the Community Police Unit.

Police responded to a break-in early Sunday at the Pizza Joe’s on Canfield Road and found a missing safe and a blood trail from a suspect cutting himself on some glass.

Detective Sgt. Michael Cox said officers earlier this week responded to an unrelated call at Kosa’s home and saw blood in his car. They asked for permission to search it, and after it was granted police found the safe from the pizza shop in the car.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399900


New Middletown


Residential
3 bedroom, 5 bath
$779900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$380000