Youngstown students try new fruits, veggies


October 10, 2018 at 9:55p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A $228,000 United States Department of Agriculture fruit and vegetable grant allows Youngstown City Schools students to try new vegetables in school.

The snack program, said Sue Paris, food service director, is granted to lower income schools to introduce new and different vegetables to students within the district’s nine elementary schools.

“It introduces them to things they would probably never get at home,” Paris explained. “It encourages them to try new snacks in a different way. The whole idea is to introduce them to new things so they try new things at home.”

Students try new vegetables Wednesdays and new fruits Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

