Youngstown students try new fruits, veggies
YOUNGSTOWN — A $228,000 United States Department of Agriculture fruit and vegetable grant allows Youngstown City Schools students to try new vegetables in school.
The snack program, said Sue Paris, food service director, is granted to lower income schools to introduce new and different vegetables to students within the district’s nine elementary schools.
“It introduces them to things they would probably never get at home,” Paris explained. “It encourages them to try new snacks in a different way. The whole idea is to introduce them to new things so they try new things at home.”
Students try new vegetables Wednesdays and new fruits Tuesdays and Thursdays.
For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- October 10, 2018 11:37 p.m.
Students taste test veggies
- September 27, 2018 12:08 p.m.
YCSD food service earns grant, expands healthy options
- November 16, 2017 12:01 a.m.
Grant helps Alta families get fresh produce
- September 23, 2016 12:06 a.m.
Vegetation, student motivation thrive in Taft School garden
- February 17, 2017 midnight
Families turn fitness into fun at Poland Union
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.