Youngstown cops on scene of East Side armed robbery
YOUNGSTOWN — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred about 9 p.m. at the Dollar General store at 2981 McGuffey Road. Officers were still on the scene at 10:30 p.m. at the East Side store. Further details were not available.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 27, 2018 9:55 a.m.
Youngstown cops look for man who robbed North Side CVS
- October 17, 2017 9:55 a.m.
Youngstown cops find shell casings near South Side gas station
- January 18, 2017 9:28 a.m.
2 armed men take purse from woman on South Side
- December 16, 2016 7:39 p.m.
Youngstown police investigating robbery at South Side business
- April 27, 2017 midnight
Warren man arraigned in Tuesday armed robbery of Niles jewelry store
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.