Youngstown cops on scene of East Side armed robbery


October 10, 2018 at 10:49p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred about 9 p.m. at the Dollar General store at 2981 McGuffey Road. Officers were still on the scene at 10:30 p.m. at the East Side store. Further details were not available.

