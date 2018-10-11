Warren cops get training on 'excited delirium'

WARREN — City police officers received training on how to recognize and manage a growing and potentially fatal condition called “excited delirium.”

The trainer, Dr. Tom Gifford, an emergency room specialist with St. Joseph Warren Hospital and St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, today showed officers videos of people having an excited delirium episode, many of the videos coming from police officer body cameras.

The videos showed men acting out in the streets or inside a building, talking gibberish, frequently with little or no clothing on. The reason for lack of clothing is they are overheating, their brain reacting to drug combinations like psychiatric medications and street drugs like cocaine, Dr. Gifford said.

It’s a growing problem because of the amount of drug abuse in society and the increasing number of people taking psychiatric medications, Dr. Gifford said.

