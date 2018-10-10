Two Boardman residents report contractor ripoffs
BOARDMAN
Two Boardman residents report that they hired contractors for home repairs and the contractors failed to complete the repairs after receiving payment, according to police reports.
One victim told police Tuesday afternoon that he hired a contractor to install a fence on his property on Afton Avenue. The victim alleges that he gave the contractor two payments of $1,866, but he did not return to complete the project. The victim has unsuccessfully attempted to contact him.
The second victim told police Tuesday morning that she hired a contractor to repair the roof of her home on Annawan Lane. She paid him $2,840, but the contractor never made plans to complete the repair. When she asked for a refund, he refused and stopped responding to her communication.
