Trumbull awards engineering contract for $15 million to $20 million wastewater upgrade

Staff report

WARREN

The Trumbull County commissioners have approved a $1.5 million contract with Arcadis Inc. of Akron to engineer a $15 million to $20 million upgrade to the Brookfield Wastewater Treatment Plant on Standard Avenue.

Scott Verner, special projects director and chief design engineer for the county sanitary engineer’s office, said the upgrade is needed because it’s been more than 30 years since the last time the plant was overhauled.

Also, in 2016 when the plant got its last EPA permit, the agency gave the county a list of things that needed to be done, Verner said.

In addition to new treatment equipment, the facility also needs new windows, doors, heating and electrical upgrades and replacements.

The county is already in the design stage for another similar project to upgrade the Mosquito Creek Wastewater Treatment plant on Anderson Avenue in Howland. It’s likely that the Howland project will go out to bid in January. It will cost a similar amount as the Brookfield project.