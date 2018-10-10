‘Star Trek’ actress Celeste Yarnall dead at 74
Celeste Yarnall, who wooed Elvis Presley on screen, captivated audiences on “Star Trek” and made pulses race as “the original flower child” in the 1968 cult classic “Eve,” has passed away at age 74, Fox News learned today.
Her husband, British artist Nazim Nazim, confirmed Yarnall died Sunday afternoon after “a long struggle” with ovarian cancer.
“She was pure love and pure light,” Nazim told Fox News. “This was her essence. She was a source of good. She was always for the betterment of humanity, especially women. She was very much a trailblazer in women’s empowerment. She was a spectrum of things.”
Nazim shared the couple married in 2010 and had been together for nine years.
