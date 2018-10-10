Safe found after break-in

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said police responding to a break-in about 4:35 a.m. Monday at an 1835 Glenwood Ave. business found the safe in the woods and the business ransacked.

Officers who arrived after answering an alarm call found no one inside, but a window was broken to get inside, reports said.

Reports did not say if the safe was opened.

Casting early ballots

YOUNGSTOWN

Members of the Youngstown State University’s Young Democrats slept overnight at the Mahoning County Board of Elections to be among the first to cast early-voting ballots Tuesday morning.

“I’m especially pleased that so many young people are actively engaged in the political process and eager to make their voice heard via the ballot box,” said David Betras, the county’s Democratic Party chairman. In-person early voting begins at 8 a.m. today.

Kayaker is found

YOUNGSTOWN

City firefighters said a man whose kayak flipped over about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday in the Mahoning River just south of the Center Street Bridge managed to make it to shore and climb up a hill. He was found on Casey Drive just over the city limits in Struthers.

The man’s wife was also kayaking with him, and when his kayak flipped over, she made it to shore and called for help.

Trustees meeting

NEW SPRINGFIELD

Springfield Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m. today at the administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road.

Cultural Diversity Day

YOUNGSTOWN

Students in the 119th licensed practical nursing adult education class at Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St., have planned the program’s annual Cultural Diversity Day from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Cultural Diversity Day, a student directed experience, will include guest speakers who will provide students with insights into health, dietary, alternative medicine and life-and-death practices from their respective cultures and how these practices differ from those in the U.S.

From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., students will taste a variety of ethnic, as well as “All-American” foods, personally prepared or provided by their peer students.

CVS robbed after threat

WARREN

The CVS pharmacy, 3922 Parkman Road NW, was robbed of various items by a man who threatened an employee at 8 a.m. Sunday.

The employee said a male filled a shopping cart with items and asked the clerk to ring until it reached $400. The employee said he didn’t believe the customer had that much money and refused to open the cash register.

The male then started walking toward the exit and warned the employee if he got in the way, the employee would be stabbed.

The suspect and a second man left the store with the stolen items.

Refuses to give money

WARREN

A city woman reported that two unidentified young males approached her with a gun as she was unloading groceries at 11:28 p.m. Monday on Vernon Avenue Northwest.

They asked about a friend of her son’s, then demanded that she give them money. The woman refused, and the males ran away.

Man: I was followed

WARREN

A city man reported that a driver was following him as he stopped at a stop sign at Iddings Avenue and South Street Southeast at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Another male also was following him in another vehicle. As he turned onto Iddings, he heard four or five gunshots.

The victim said he followed one of the vehicles onto East Market Street and Laird Avenue Southeast. When he called the county 911 center, he was told to drive to the Warren Police Department to file a report. The driver and his car were not hit by bullets.

Facing burglary charge

WARREN

Tristan L. Cooke, 22, of Orleans Avenue Southwest will be arraigned today in Warren Municipal Court on a felony burglary charge, accused of walking into a home on Bishop Road Northwest in Leavittsburg and unzipping a woman’s hooded sweatshirt while she was in bed.

The woman said she woke up about 5 a.m. Saturday and saw Cooke, who she apparently knew, “staring at her.” She said Cook left and headed back toward his house.

2 arrested after stop

BOARDMAN

A traffic violation near the Town & Country Motel resulted in two arrests Sunday afternoon, according to police reports.

When police stopped Kenneth Wright, 64, of Poland, they noted he smelled strongly of alcohol. A records check revealed that the passenger, Stacy Walker, 38, of Brookfield, had an outstanding warrant.

Upon searching the car, police found suspected crack cocaine, a crack pipe, a used syringe and other drug paraphernalia. Walker told police the contraband belonged to her. Wright was charged with operating a vehicle impaired, and Walker was charged with possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug-abuse instruments and a warrant from another department.

Felony complicity charge

NILES

Joanne L. Wagner, 41, of Beaver Avenue in Niles was arraigned Tuesday in Niles Municipal Court on a felony complicity charge, accused of being involved in the June 29 theft of cash from the Uni-Mart gas station at 2670 Robbins Ave.

No plea was entered, and bond of $25,000 was set.

Weathersfield police said a clerk told them a young male came into the store wearing a hooded sweatshirt over his head twice around 3 p.m.

Later she went into the office area, which was not locked, and realized money was missing from the cabinet where she had left it.

A call to the Weathersfield Police Department on Tuesday asking what role Wagner played in the theft was not returned.

Truck set on fire

BOARDMAN

A truck was set on fire in the parking lot of Traveler’s Inn on Market Street early Tuesday, according to police reports.

The truck was in the process of being sold from one resident to another. The resident buying the truck believes his neighbor committed the arson after he witnessed what he believed to be a drug deal involving his neighbor. When the resident purchasing the truck confronted his neighbor a few days prior, the neighbor started screaming at him. The incident is under investigation.

Fight at Applebee’s

BOARDMAN

A fight broke out Monday night between staff and a group of customers at Applebee’s restaurant on South Avenue, according to police reports.

Applebee’s staff asked the party to clean confetti the group left near the restaurant entrance.

The shift manager and hostess told police the group began yelling at them, throwing menus at them, and hitting them.

The group left when police were called without paying for their food. The incident is under investigation.

Block-watch meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

Powerstown Block Watch will have its monthly meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Faith Community Covenant Church, 1919 E. Midlothian Blvd.