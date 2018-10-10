Police get caught up in neighborhood melee

YOUNGSTOWN

Two women were arrested about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after police responded to a fight between neighbors on North Evanston Avenue on the West Side.

Officers were called to an apartment building there, and reports said officers have responded to the building several times recently.

As they were trying to sort things out, reports said Lateka Madison, 27, came out of an apartment and threatened someone in front of police. When officers told her to stop or she would be arrested she ran back into her apartment.

Police ran in after her and tried to arrest her but several people tried to stop them. Reports said Lashonda Hall, 39, knocked a pair of handcuffs out of a officer’s hands and someone sprayed chemical spray in the room.

Both Hall and Madison were arrested on assault charges and taken to the Mahoning County jail.