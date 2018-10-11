Poland trustees upgrade dispatch system
POLAND — Township trustees voted tonight to purchase a dispatch upgrade for the police department.
The upgrade, which will cost about $28,000, will allow participating departments to share police reports.
The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and Boardman, Austintown and Canfield police departments are switching to the new system.
