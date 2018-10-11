Poland trustees upgrade dispatch system


October 10, 2018 at 10:55p.m.

POLAND — Township trustees voted tonight to purchase a dispatch upgrade for the police department.

The upgrade, which will cost about $28,000, will allow participating departments to share police reports.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and Boardman, Austintown and Canfield police departments are switching to the new system.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$825000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$380000