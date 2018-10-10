No trial for Anthony Pardon until next year

COLUMBUS

The trial of a Columbus man accused of raping, torturing and killing a young Warren woman in her Columbus apartment has been reset from today to April 5, 2019.

Hearings are now scheduled in Franklin County Common Pleas Court Dec. 4, 2018, and Feb. 4, 2019, according to online court records.

Anthony J. Pardon, 53, could get the death penalty if he’s convicted of some of the charges he faces in the death of Rachel Anderson, 24, a 2012 Warren G. Harding High School graduate found dead Jan. 29 in her closet.

Anderson was found after co-workers who went looking for when she didn’t report for work at a Columbus funeral home. Police said she died of asphyxiation.

Pardon spent 24 years in prison for an attempted murder, aggravated assault and rape he committed in Columbus in 1982. He also spent 10 years in prison for failing to notify Georgia officials that he had moved to that state.