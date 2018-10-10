Man sentenced on gun, drug charges
YOUNGSTOWN
A city man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges
Daylen Harris, 39, pleaded guilty charges to being a felon in possession of a firearm and trafficking in cocaine.
Harris admitted to selling cocaine on multiple occassions in May and June of 2017 and also with having fire guns on June 1, 2017, including a .30-caliber rifle, two Soviet-style 7.62mm assault rifles and two handguns despite having a conviction in 2004 in Mahoning County Common Pleas COurt on drug charges that prohibited him from owning a firearm.
