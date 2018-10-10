BREAKING: Allen found not guilty in 2017 shooting death

Man gets maximum 17 years for girlfriend's shooting


October 10, 2018 at 11:33a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Terrance Edmonds was sentenced to 17 years in prison in the attempted murder of his girlfriend Denise Thurston.

Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge R. Scott Krichbaum handed down the maximum possible sentence Wednesday morning. Edmonds' charges of attempted murder, felonious assault and domestic violence merged during sentencing.

A jury found him guilty on those charges, along with illegal possession of a firearm, last week.

Thurston's sisters who attended the sentencing hearing said their older sister leaves behind two children.

Read more details in Thursday's Vindicator and on Vindy.com.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399900


New Middletown


Residential
3 bedroom, 5 bath
$779900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$380000