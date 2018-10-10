Man gets maximum 17 years for girlfriend's shooting
YOUNGSTOWN — Terrance Edmonds was sentenced to 17 years in prison in the attempted murder of his girlfriend Denise Thurston.
Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge R. Scott Krichbaum handed down the maximum possible sentence Wednesday morning. Edmonds' charges of attempted murder, felonious assault and domestic violence merged during sentencing.
A jury found him guilty on those charges, along with illegal possession of a firearm, last week.
Thurston's sisters who attended the sentencing hearing said their older sister leaves behind two children.
Read more details in Thursday's Vindicator and on Vindy.com.
