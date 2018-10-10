Grand Ole Opry gives rare salute to soul genius Ray Charles
By KRISTIN M. HALL, Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Grand Ole Opry gave a rare salute to soul genius Ray Charles with performances from Darius Rucker, Boyz II Men, Ronnie Milsap and LeAnn Rimes for an upcoming public television special.
Charles grew up listening to the Opry, but it was his landmark two-volume set "Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music," in the early '60s that opened up the genre to a whole new audience.
Rucker, who hosted the TV special that will be airing in February, says Charles went out on a limb to record country music when others dismissed the idea.
But the songs were huge pop hits and changed the image of country music for decades. Rucker says Charles deserves a place in the Country Music Hall of Fame.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 17, 2018 midnight
Aretha Franklin, queen of soul, dies at 76
- November 19, 2017 4:51 p.m.
Country singer, songwriter Mel Tillis died at 85
- April 23, 2017 midnight
Patsy Cline Museum, Madame Tussauds open in Nashville
- January 6, 2017 midnight
“Hidden Figures,” a movie about a team of African-American women who helped NASA mount
- September 8, 2017 4:52 p.m.
Tom Gentry of country duo dies in helicopter crash
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.