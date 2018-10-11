East Side cleanup planned Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN — Using a $20,000 Keep America Beautiful/Lowe’s Community Partners grant, the city, St. Angela Merici Parish and the Lincoln Park Watch will work from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday to finish the Lincoln Park Walking Trail on the city’s East Side.

Volunteers will be installing items such as gates, park benches, railings, dog-waste receptacles, trash cans and extra lighting as well as painting the Council Rock and Lincoln Park signs at the park’s main entrance.

Additional volunteers are welcome to help complete the project. Volunteers should meet at St. Angela Merici Parish, 397 S. Jackson St.