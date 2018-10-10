DOJ approves $69B CVS Health-Aetna merger, with conditions


October 10, 2018 at 6:19p.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — The proposed $69 billion merger between CVS Health and Aetna is getting a greenlight from the Department of Justice, with some conditions.

The Justice Department today approved the deal on the condition that Aetna moves ahead with its plan to sell its Medicare Part D prescription drug plan business, resolving some anti-monopoly issues.

Aetna announced last month it'd sell the business for an undisclosed amount.

CVS announced plans to buy Hartford, Conn.'s Aetna late last year. The deal is expected to give the Woonsocket, R.I., drugstore chain a bigger role in health care, with the companies combining to manage care through CVS stores, clinics and prescription drugs.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$825000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$380000