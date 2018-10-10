Coroner: Verne Troyer death suicide by alcohol intoxication

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Verne Troyer, best known for his role as Mike Myers' comical sidekick "Mini-Me" in the "Austin Powers" movie franchise, died last April of suicide by alcohol intoxication, the Los Angeles County coroner's office reported today.

Troyer, 49 was reported to be suffering from alcohol intoxication when he was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital April 3. He died there April 21.

"It was later determined Troyer died from sequelae of alcohol intoxication," the coroner's office said in a statement. "The manner of death was certified as a suicide."

Sequelae is a term defining an action or condition leading to another ailment or, in this case, death.

Troyer's representatives had said last April he'd been struggling with depression and thoughts of suicide.

The actor, who was just 2 feet 8 inches tall, became a star playing Mini-Me to Myers' Dr. Evil and Austin Powers in the 1999 film "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" and its 2002 sequel "Austin Powers in Goldmember."

He also played banker-goblin Griphook in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and appeared in dozens of TV shows, videos and other films in a career spanning more than 20 years.

Troyer was born with achondroplasia, a genetic condition that limited his height.