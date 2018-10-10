BREAKING: Allen found not guilty in 2017 shooting death

Coroner report doesn't pinpoint cause of Dukes' death


October 10, 2018 at 2:16p.m.

WARREN

The cause and manner of death for Darryl L. Dukes Sr., 48, who is believed to have been shot at the Sunoco gas station on West Market Street early Saturday, is “pending further studies.”

Kathy Meszaros, chief investigator with the Trumbull County Coroner’s Office, declined to provide any further information. The Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office conducted the autopsy.

“Pending further studies” is frequently the result when someone dies without obvious signs of injury. It usually means authorities have obtained blood and tissue samples and will await the results before deciding on a cause and manner of death.

But a Warren police news release and police report say Dukes was a gunshot victim.

The county 911 center said Dukes was brought to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds at 4:41 a.m., 26 minutes after girefire erupted at the Sunoco gas station and numerous people fled the scene.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399900


New Middletown


Residential
3 bedroom, 5 bath
$779900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$380000