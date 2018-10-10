Charged with OVI

YOUNGSTOWN

One of two drivers police said was drag racing about 9 p.m. Sunday on Andrews Avenue has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Police issued a citation to Trekeia Brown, 20, after a car she was driving crashed Sunday while racing another car. Another car also crashed, and one of the cars hit a building.

Brown has been at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital since she crashed. She also faces several traffic charges, including failure to control and driving without a driver’s license.

Charges have not been filed as of yet against the other driver.

Drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN

Two men from Berlin Center were arrested about 5:10 p.m. Monday on drug charges after a car they were driving was pulled over for an illegal turn at Lemoyne Avenue and East Midlothian Boulevard on the South Side.

Reports said the driver, Andrew McDermott, 36, appeared nervous and gave conflicting stories about where he was going. Reports said a wallet on the passenger seat where Stephen McDermott, 23, was sitting had a dose of suspected heroin inside, and he was charged with possession of heroin.

A bag that belonged to Andrew McDermott had a pipe inside as well as a digital scale that was still in the box and bags used to package drugs. Next to where he was sitting in the seat was a dirty needle, reports said. He was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both men were taken to the Mahoning County jail.

