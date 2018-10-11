Canfield voters to decide on longer council terms
CANFIELD — City officials said two-year terms aren’t long enough to learn how to properly run the city and are asking voters to reverse six-year-old changes to council term limits and lengths.
Currently, council members may serve up to three consecutive two-year terms. Two separate measures that will appear on the Nov. 6 general election ballot would amend the city’s charter to allow them to serve up to four consecutive four-year terms.
A council-appointed charter review commission recommended the changes this year.
If the term-length extension does not pass, council members Bruce Neff and Christine Oliver must seek election again in 2019. If the term-limit extension doesn’t pass, longtime council members John Morvay and Charles Tieche would be unable to seek re-election next year.
One final public hearing on the measures is set for 6 p.m. Nov. 1 at St. Michael Church, 300 N. Broad St.
For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- September 12, 2018 8:49 p.m.
Canfield discusses term change proposals in city charter
- October 11, 2018 midnight
Canfield voters can choose longer terms for council
- September 4, 2018 10:17 a.m.
City voters to face term limits, fracking rerun in November
- August 2, 2018 12:03 a.m.
Canfield city residents to vote on term lengths, limits in Nov.
- September 13, 2018 12:07 a.m.
Canfield officials answer questions about council terms
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.