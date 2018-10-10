Canfield trustees adjust 2018 budget

By JUSTIN DENNIS

CANFIELD

Trustees adjusted the township’s 2018 budget at their Tuesday night meeting to a total of nearly $6.5 million, to reflect more than $62,000 in new, unaccounted revenue from zoning permit fees and recycling grants.

The township’s total anticipated revenue is about $2.1 million, with anticipated appropriations totaling about $2.3 million. The township’s year-end balance is set to be $4.4 million.

Township employees and area student athletes collected more than 21,000 pounds of computers and miscellaneous electronics during the township’s annual electronics recycling drive Sept. 22 at the Canfield Fairgrounds, township Administrator Keith Rogers said.

Recyclers lined up an hour before the four-hour event opened, Rogers said. The drive was so successful traffic backed up to Western Reserve Road, he said. The township also runs an appliance drive in June.

Trustees also set dates for the township’s 2018 leaf-collection program.

For residents living north of U.S. Route 224, pickup dates are Tuesdays: Oct. 16, 23 and 30 and Nov. 6, 13 and 27. For residents south of the route, pickup dates are Thursdays: Oct. 18 and 25 and Nov. 1, 8, 15 and 29.

Residents can present a valid driver’s license and receive five free leaf bags from the township hall, 21 S. Broad St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional packs of five bags can be purchased for $2 each.

Trustees agreed to allow Fiscal Officer Carmen Heasley to re-invest $250,000 from a recently matured certificate of deposit into a new CD at a rate of 3 percent or more, for a term no longer than five years.