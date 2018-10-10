Agenda Thursday

Boardman school board, 5 p.m., special meeting, superintendent’s office, Boardman Center Intermediate School, 7410 Market St.

Craig Beach Village Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., Village Municipal Building, 2538 Grandview Road, Lake Milton.

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Mahoning County commissioners, 6 p.m., public meeting, Austintown Senior Center, 112 Westchester Drive, Austintown.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., board meeting, commissioners’ hearing room, county courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Trumbull Career and Technical Center, 6 p.m., high-school programs, director’s office, TCTC, 528 Educational Highway NW, Warren.

Warren Trumbull County Public Library board of trustees, 5 p.m., regular meeting, Room A, main library, 444 Mahoning Ave., NW.

Western Reserve school board, 6 p.m., regular meeting, school library, 13850 W. Akron-Canfield Road, Berlin Center.

Youngstown City Council finance committee, 5 p.m., regular meeting, caucus room, 6th floor, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

