Y'town driver who raced charged with OVI
YOUNGSTOWN — One of two drivers police said was drag racing about 9 p.m. Sunday on Andrews Avenue has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Trekeia Brown, 20, was issued a citation after a car she was driving crashed Sunday while racing another car. Another car also crashed and one of the cars hit a building.
Brown has been at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital since she crashed. She also faces several traffic charges, including failure to control and driving without a driver’s license.
Charges have not been filed as of yet against the other driver.
