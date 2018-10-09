BREAKING: Highest court may revisit decision on Danny Lee Hill's death penalty

Y'town driver who raced charged with OVI


October 9, 2018 at 11:38a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — One of two drivers police said was drag racing about 9 p.m. Sunday on Andrews Avenue has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Trekeia Brown, 20, was issued a citation after a car she was driving crashed Sunday while racing another car. Another car also crashed and one of the cars hit a building.

Brown has been at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital since she crashed. She also faces several traffic charges, including failure to control and driving without a driver’s license.

Charges have not been filed as of yet against the other driver.

