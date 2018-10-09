YSU Press Day turns 80

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University Press Day marks its 80th anniversary on Monday with a variety of activities involving more than 25 journalists, media professionals and educators from across Northeast Ohio.

More than 300 middle and high school students and advisers from nearly 30 schools are expected to attend the event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Kilcawley Center on the YSU campus.

Keynote speaker is veteran Northeast Ohio sports journalist and YSU alum David Lee Morgan, who is bringing his student media class from Massillon.

For information, contact Shelley Blundell at sblundell@ysu.edu or 330-232-4942.

Managing children’s asthma, allergies

YOUNGSTOWN

Holidays bring an increased risk of asthma and allergy attacks for kids. With Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas coming up, Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley will help parents get ready with a presentation and discussion on asthma and allergy management.

The hourlong program will be conducted in the library at Taft Elementary, 730 E. Avondale Ave., at 6 p.m. Wednesday. This program is in partnership with the monthly Taft Promise Neighborhood Wellness Wednesday Series. The second Wednesday of each month through May features a special wellness-related topic. All programs are promoted on the Facebook page. In the event of weather-related cancellations, programs are rescheduled for the following Wednesday.

Fire station open house

MCDONALD

McDonald Fire Department will host an open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at McDonald Fire Station, 451 Ohio Ave. There will be live demonstrations, fire safety tips, a helicopter fly-in and more.

Girard leaf collection

GIRARD

The city will have paper lawn bags available for annual leaf collection while supplies last. Bags may be purchased from the Girard Street Department Garage, 943 S. State St., at a cost of $1 for five bags. Collection bags will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Nov. 17 and will be picked up with garbage collection.

WYSU raises $125K

YOUNGSTOWN

WYSU-FM 88.5 at Youngstown State University raised $125,317 during its fall membership drive.

Nearly 980 people made contributions, including 71 new members, during the 31/2-day drive last month. The drive featured daily prize package giveaways and a grand prize trip for two to Spain, won by WYSU listener Carl Bauer of Canfield.

College Credit Plus

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University will host a free information session on the College Credit Plus program 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18 in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center.

CCP is a state program that helps college-ready seventh- through-12th-grade students earn college credit while in middle and high school.

Representatives from YSU, Eastern Gateway Community College, Hiram College, Kent State University –Salem and Kent State University –Trumbull will be in attendance. Similar events will take place at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at Hiram College, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at KSU-Salem, 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at Niles McKinley High School and 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at Trumbull County Career and Technical Center. For information, call 330-941-2447 or email ccp@ysu.edu.

Neighborhood Harvest

YOUNGSTOWN

The ICU Block Watch and St. Dominic Church is hosting a free Neighborhood Harvest event Oct. 21 and is asking for donations to help purchase candy and supplies.

The event will feature food, candy and a bounce house as well as music by DJ Ira Cross.

Local police and fire department personnel will be in attendance to spend time with the children.

The Neighborhood Harvest will be in the gated lot across from the Horizon Science Academy from 2 to 5 p.m.

Those interested in donating can contact Victoria Allen at 330-360-8460.

Campbell schools chief receives an award

CAMPBELL

Matthew Bowen, superintendent of Campbell City Schools, received an Exemplary Education Leader award from the Buckeye Association of School Administrators.

The BASA Exemplary Leadership Award is given to a member of the organization with “outstanding educational leadership” that is “making significant contributions to the educational administration in a school district.”

Bowen was recognized at the fall BASA conference in Columbus on Oct. 2.

Crash victim identified

smith

The Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the driver of a tractor-trailer who was killed about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in a two-vehicle accident on state Route 14 as Brandon Fuller, 37, of Niles.

The patrol said Fuller was driving a tractor-trailer carrying brine on state Route 14 near Beloit-Snodes Road when a pickup truck pulling a boat on a trailer failed to yield at a stop sign and pulled into the path of the tractor-trailer, which collided with the pickup truck and flipped over into a ditch.

The patrol said Fuller died at the scene An investigation is ongoing.

Burglar bled at scene

YOUNGSTOWN

A burglary suspect left a trail of blood after breaking into the Pizza Joe’s on Canfield Road on Sunday about 8 a.m., according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The burglar first tried to break though the door, then broke the front window and crawled through it. The blood was streaked from the window to the safe in the back of the store.

Store surveillance footage shows that the suspect is a thin, white man. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Youngstown police at 330-742-8929 or Pizza Joe’s.

OVI charge after crash

youngstown

Trekeia Brown, 20, of Youngstown, is charged with OVI after police responded to a rollover crash on Andrews Avenue on Sunday night, according to a police report.

Police said Brown was awake and coherent inside her severely damaged car. Police discovered she did not have a driver’s license.

She was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business showed that Brown’s car and another car were traveling at high speeds. Brown’s car bumped the other car as she attempted to pass it, causing both cars to go off road and Brown’s to overturn, the report said.

Brown admitted to drinking three shots of liquor before driving. A blood test was done at the hospital, the report said.