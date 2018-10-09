YPD: Man jumps from running car during chase

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a man being chased by police Sunday afternoon on the South Side jumped from a running car and ran away.

Officers managed to catch Salumic Sunaman,39, of Youngstown, about 6:10 p.m. in the back yard of an abandoned house in the 600 block of Clearmount Avenue. He was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana and driving under suspension.

He is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.

An officer tried to pull over a car Sunaman was driving on Rush Boulevard because it had an expired registration sticker. Instead, the car sped away onto Midlothian Boulevard and continued on several streets until it reached Clearmount Avenue.

The chase lasted about four minutes and reached speeds up to 70 mph, reports said.

On Clearmount, the driver, Sunaman, bailed out while the car was still in gear. The car drifted into a curb before it stopped, reports said.

An officer chased him and fired his stun weapon at him twice, reports said, before Sunaman slipped in the mud in the back yard of the abandoned house. The officer managed to catch up to him and tried to take him into custody, but Sunaman refused to give the officer both of his arms for several minutes, despite being stunned again, before finally relenting, reports said.

When police searched him, they found a large bag of suspected marijuana in his pants pocket, as well as suspected heroin and painkillers, reports said.

Police also found a scale, two plastic bags like the kind often used to transport drugs and $300 cash, reports said.