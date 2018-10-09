YPD finds heroin after traffic stop
YOUNGSTOWN — Two men from Berlin Center were arrested about 5:10 p.m. Monday on drug charges after a car they were driving was pulled over for an illegal turn at Lemoyne Avenue and East Midlothian Boulevard.
Reports said the driver of the car, Andrew McDermott, 36, appeared nervous and gave conflicting stories about where he was going. Reports said a wallet on the passenger seat where Stephen McDermott, 23, was sitting had a dose of heroin inside and he was arrested for possession of heroin.
A bag that belonged to Andrew McDermott had a pipe inside as well as a digital scale that was still in the box, and three different kinds of sandwich bags that are used to package drugs. Next to where he was sitting in the seat was a dirty needle, reports said. He was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia
Both men were taken to the Mahoning County jail.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 18, 2018 11:22 a.m.
YPD arrests two on drug charges
- July 2, 2018 10:16 a.m.
Officer finds father and son overdosed on heroin
- September 1, 2017 midnight
2 with heroin, 1 with fentanyl, arrested by YPD
- July 3, 2018 12:05 a.m.
YPD: Father, son OD in parking lot
- July 4, 2017 midnight
Police: neighbors take gun, drugs, thrown from car
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.