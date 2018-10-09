YPD finds heroin after traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN — Two men from Berlin Center were arrested about 5:10 p.m. Monday on drug charges after a car they were driving was pulled over for an illegal turn at Lemoyne Avenue and East Midlothian Boulevard.

Reports said the driver of the car, Andrew McDermott, 36, appeared nervous and gave conflicting stories about where he was going. Reports said a wallet on the passenger seat where Stephen McDermott, 23, was sitting had a dose of heroin inside and he was arrested for possession of heroin.

A bag that belonged to Andrew McDermott had a pipe inside as well as a digital scale that was still in the box, and three different kinds of sandwich bags that are used to package drugs. Next to where he was sitting in the seat was a dirty needle, reports said. He was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia

Both men were taken to the Mahoning County jail.