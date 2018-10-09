YPD detective testifies in 2017 shooting death trial

YOUNGSTOWN — The lead detective in the Charles Allen murder case testified this morning in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Detective Sgt. Ronald Rodway is expected to be the last prosecution witness in the case against Allen, 24, of Campbell, who is charged with the Aug. 29, 2017 shooting death of Tyreese Lynch, 22. Lynch was shot in a car on Chicago Avenue and later died of his wounds at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny is hearing the case.