YPD detective testifies in 2017 shooting death trial
YOUNGSTOWN — The lead detective in the Charles Allen murder case testified this morning in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
Detective Sgt. Ronald Rodway is expected to be the last prosecution witness in the case against Allen, 24, of Campbell, who is charged with the Aug. 29, 2017 shooting death of Tyreese Lynch, 22. Lynch was shot in a car on Chicago Avenue and later died of his wounds at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny is hearing the case.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 5, 2018 12:02 a.m.
Testimony begins in Chicago Avenue murder case
- October 4, 2018 10:28 a.m.
Trial underway in case of 2017 shooting death
- October 2, 2018 2:22 p.m.
Jurors called for murder case
- October 5, 2018 12:30 p.m.
Allen murder trial to resume Tuesday
- February 14, 2017 1:52 p.m.
Jurors in trial of 2015 murder case hear 911 tape
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.