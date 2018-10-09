Warren police reviewing surveillance video in early Saturday Warren shooting death

By Ed Runyan

WARREN

Warren police are reviewing surveillance video from the scene of an early Saturday fatal shooting at the Sunoco gas station on West Market Street.

Two Warren police officers were stationed just across the street in the Walgreens parking lot when five to seven gunshots rang out.

One officer drove toward a Tod Avenue exit to the gas station looking for the person responsible, “but people were scattering in all directions and multiple vehicles had exited the lot already,” the report says of the 4:14 a.m. episode.

Officers did not locate any gunshot victims but did notice a “possible vehicle of interest.” They were not able locate it.

Twenty-six minutes later, personnel at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center notified police that a gunshot victim – Darryl L. Dukes Sr., 48, of Woodview Street Southwest – had arrived with gunshot wounds, then died.

Officers taped off the area, and detectives were called.

Dukes had been booked into the county jail a handful of times over the years, but he appears to have had no Trumbull County felony record.

If Dukes’ death is ruled a homicide, it would be the sixth one in Warren this year. There were 12 in Warren last year.

The two most recent Warren homicides were the shooting deaths of Brittany D. May, 28, of Hamilton Street Southwest, whose body was found on Front Street Southwest near the former Warren Western Reserve High School on July 22; and her boyfriend, Jerry Hughley, 35, of the same address, whose body was found on Risher Road Southwest on July 29. Police believe they were killed about the same time.

The last time someone was shot to death at the Sunoco, police were able to obtain surveillance video that gave them a pretty clear picture of what occurred.

It showed TaShawn “Boo” Walker, then 27, of Baytown, Texas, shooting Richard Rollison IV, 24, of Niles three times after Rollison, Walker and others ended up at the gas station at the same time early Oct. 26, 2013.

Prosecutors said Rollison was hit by gunfire from at least two guns, and four to five guns were fired in all. Walker was later sentenced to 17 years in prison. Rollison died at the hospital.

Police suspect that shooting was related to the shooting death one week earlier of Walker’s brother, Taemarr Walker, 24.