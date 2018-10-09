Traffic violation results in drug arrest
BOARDMAN
A traffic violation near the Town & Country Motel resulted in two arrests Sunday afternoon, according to police reports.
When police stopped Kenneth Wright, 64, of Poland, they noted he smelled strongly of alcohol. A records check revealed that the passenger, Stacy Walker, 38, of Brookfield, had an outstanding warrant.
Upon searching the car, police found crack cocaine, a crack pipe, a used syringe and other drug paraphernalia. Walker told police the contraband belonged to her. Wright was charged with OVI, and Walker was charged with possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments and a warrant from another department.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 31, 2018 12:49 p.m.
3 arrested in Boardman, drugs, drug paraphernalia found
- December 22, 2017 midnight
Nov. 28
- June 8, 2017 10:44 a.m.
Trio faces drug charges after Winona Drive raid
- January 17, 2018 midnight
8 facing drug-related charges in Austintown
- February 1, 2018 midnight
Boardman police arrest three during traffic stop
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.