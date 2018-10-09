Traffic violation results in drug arrest

BOARDMAN

A traffic violation near the Town & Country Motel resulted in two arrests Sunday afternoon, according to police reports.

When police stopped Kenneth Wright, 64, of Poland, they noted he smelled strongly of alcohol. A records check revealed that the passenger, Stacy Walker, 38, of Brookfield, had an outstanding warrant.

Upon searching the car, police found crack cocaine, a crack pipe, a used syringe and other drug paraphernalia. Walker told police the contraband belonged to her. Wright was charged with OVI, and Walker was charged with possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments and a warrant from another department.