The mission of Mercy Health has remained steadfast since the Sisters of the Humility of Mary began

Headache relief seminar offered Thursday

BOARDMAN

The Ohio Naturopathic Wellness Center, 755 Boardman-Canfield Road, Suite DE, Southbridge West Complex, offers a free chronic headache relief seminar Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

More than 37 million people suffer from migraine headaches, which is only one type of headache, and 2-3 million of those are chronic sufferers.

The seminar is led by Dr. Ted Suzelis, ND, a local leading authority on natural ways to address the root causes of headaches, offers drug-free options for many types including migraines, menstrual migraines, tension headaches, and cluster headaches.

Call 330-729-1350 or go to OhioND.com today to make a reservation for this seminar.

Progressive dentistry offers free care

CORTLAND

The Center For Progressive Dentistry, 481 S. High St., Cortland, offers its fourth annual Day of Dentistry from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 3., when free dentistry is offered to area military veterans. Services available include dental cleanings and exams, extractions and fillings.

Practice owner, Dr. Joseph Bedich, along with his staff and other dental professionals volunteer their services. To make reservations call 330-637-7971. Walk-ins can’t be accommodated.

TC mental health crisis training set

The Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, through a grant from the Ohio Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is conducting Trumbull County’s 16th Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training for law-enforcement officers on Oct. 3-5 and Oct. 11-12.

The first four days of training are in the Trumbull Metropolitan Authority’s first-floor conference rooms at 4076 Youngstown Road in Warren. The final day of training and commencement exercises are in the Rehearsal Theater at Packard Music Hall on Mahoning Avenue in Warren.

The featured commencement speaker is Lt. Dan Adkins of the Niles Police Department.

During the five–day training, officers learn about treatment and supportive services available locally for persons in crisis due to mental health or addiction issues.

For information about TCMHRB, call 330-675-2765.