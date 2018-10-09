Teens busted for illegal substances in Boardman parking lot
BOARDMAN — Police reported multiple instances of teens using illegal substances in the Hobby Lobby parking lot on state Route 224 Friday night.
In one incident, police arrested Loveish Sharma, 19, of Boardman, for underage possession of alcohol after finding the suspect asleep in his car. Sharma is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
Nearby, police found three 16-year-olds using an electronic vape pen in a parked car.
In a search of the car, police found cigars, marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia. The driver, Timothy Bowser, confessed to owning the items. Police issued Bowser minor misdemeanor citations for possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of tobacco. Another teen received a citation for possession of tobacco and the third was not charged.
